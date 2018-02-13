2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Healthy air, always
The unique anti-bacterial agent effectively prevents the growth of bacteria and other organisms inside the water tank of Philips humidifiers, ensuring extra safety for you and your family.
Philips humidifer comes with an addition to the advanced humificiation filtering system: an anti-bacterial agent that prevents bacteria of growing inside the water tank. Add it to the water regularly to ensure your water tank is extra safe.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Alex2112
13/02/2018
United Kingdom
too bad you took it out from production
this is an essential part to the Philips Humidifier line, as it keeps the water bacteria-free and yet Philips has decided to no longer manufacture it. So much for the 99% less bacteria claim.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HU4112/01 Antibacterial cartridge
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HU4112/01 Antibacterial cartridge