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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Antibacterial cartridge HU4112/00
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Antibacterial cartridge HU4112/00

Discontinued

Antibacterial cartridge

HU4112/00

1

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Healthy air, always

The unique anti-bacterial agent effectively prevents the growth of bacteria and other organisms inside the water tank of Philips humidifiers, ensuring extra safety for you and your family.

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Anti-bacterial agent for safe & clean humidifiers

Healthy air, always

Anti-bacterial agent for your humidifier

Philips humidifer comes with an addition to the advanced humificiation filtering system: an anti-bacterial agent that prevents bacteria of growing inside the water tank. Add it to the water regularly to ensure your water tank is extra safe.

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Reviews

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1.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
4
3
2

13/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

too bad you took it out from production

this is an essential part to the Philips Humidifier line, as it keeps the water bacteria-free and yet Philips has decided to no longer manufacture it. So much for the 99% less bacteria claim.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HU4112/01 Antibacterial cartridge

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HU4112/01 Antibacterial cartridge

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