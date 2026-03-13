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2 year warranty
30-day return
Free delivery from $150
Air purifier and Air humidifier
All series
Humidification filter
Discontinued
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HU4102/00
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Eco passport Philips Humidification filter - English (US)
The Philips humidifier wick filter provides sufficient water absorption and evaporation efficiency
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