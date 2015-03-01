2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep sound
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! This Philips home theater has speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with DVD Disc playback.
DVD
USB 2.0
Karaoke
EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
BusyWoman
01/03/2015
United Kingdom
PHILIPS HTD5540
BRILLIANT VERY LOUD DOES AS IT STATES AND COMES WITH PLENTY OF SPEAKERS HOWEVER DOWN FALL TO THIS PRODUCT I THINK TALL BOY SPEAKERS NEED OPTIONAL WALL MOUNTING AVAILABLE THOUGH WE HAVE MANAGED TO DO THIS IT WOULD BE BETTER AS OUR LIVING ROOM IS VERY SMALL. ALSO IT NEEDS TO BE PROVIDED WITH HDMI, AUDIO/PHONO AUX CABLE AND AN OPTICAL IN ORDER FOR YOU TO GET SOUND THROUGH TV BECAUSE DEPENDING ON YOUR TV DEPENDS WHICH CABLE IS REQUIRED TO OBTAIN SOUND FROM THIS DEVICE LUCKILY FOR US WE ALREADY HAD THESE DUE TO REPLACING ANOTHER SYSTEM BUT IF NOT THESE HAVE TO BE PURCHASED SEPARATELY DESPITE THIS I'M VERY PLEASED WITH MY PURCHASE AND RECOMMEND THIS PRODUCT
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTD5540 5.1 Home theatre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTD5540 5.1 Home theatre
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