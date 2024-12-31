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Discontinued

5.1 Home theater

HTD3500K/98

Powerful Surround Sound

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful surround sound and DVD video upscaling to 1080p via HDMI for near-HD images.

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from compact speakers

Powerful Surround Sound

  • DVD

300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

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