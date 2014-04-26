Shopping cart

2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
HTB5510D/98
True cinematic experience with Crystal Clear Sound
Enrich music and movies, with this Philips home theater. With a 15mm soft-dome, horn-loaded tweeter, audio has never sounded more distortion-free. With a powerful 3 x stronger “Ribbed” Bass Reflex system for ultra-lifelike low notes.
Crystal Clear Sound
Built-in Wi-Fi & Bluetooth®
HDMI hub & iPod/iPhone via USB
1000W
-
Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Lenny
26/04/2014
Singapore
This product has incredible sound.
i'm very surprice when i hear the sound, i feel like i am in the Cinema, perfect!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB5510D 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB5510D 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Mukthi
10/10/2013
United Kingdom
Can't upgrade software
•I can't upgrade the software •The remote button selections are responding slow •The hdmi input keeps flickering
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB5510D 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB5510D 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater