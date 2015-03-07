2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
HR2172/00
Built to blend, made to last
"Blenders don't need to be complicated - it's basically all about speed. That's what combines the flavours and gives you smooth textures. I use mine for everything from batters and sauces, to soups and smoothies" Jamie O.
600 W
2L high quality glass jar
Innovative ProBlend 5 technology with optimum blending power ensures finely blended smooth results.
This Philips Jamie Oliver appliance comes with a very simple to use rotary dial - select 1 for low speeds and 2 for maximum speeds. The Pulse setting is perfect for crushing ice or making sure that ingredients come together before blending.
The new Philips Jamie Oliver blender features super hard titanium coated blades, which ensures that the serrated blades stay sharp for longer. Thanks to the 5 star blade, preparing batters, sauces and smoothies takes no time at all, so busy parents can feel confident they're putting healthy and delicious meals on the table every night of the week.
4.5
of 5
4
Reviews
하늘인연
07/03/2015
한국
사용하기 좋아요
유리로 되어 있고 칾날과 분리가 되어서 세척하기가 편해요 그리고 안에 내용물이 보이니깐 보면서 할수 있어요
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2172/00 제이미 올리버 블렌더
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2172/00 제이미 올리버 블렌더
꼬마뎅구리
28/02/2015
한국
가성비 매우 만족 믹서기 ^^
유리용기가 대용량이라, 온가족 쥬스믹서기로 안성맞춤. 가격도 부담스럽지 않고, 유리로 되어있어 세척도 용이해요. 전 악세사리 식기세척기 사용가능해서 너무 좋구요. 반죽, 쥬스, 소스, 이유식 제조 여러요리에 두루두루 활용가능해 좋아요
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2172/00 제이미 올리버 블렌더
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2172/00 제이미 올리버 블렌더
필립만세줄리
07/02/2015
한국
신혼부부 및 집들이 선물 추천이요
본체가 유리로 되어 있어서 유해물질에서 안전할 수 있어서 안심이에요. 그리고 디자인이 심플하고 전선코드가 파란색으로 포인트가 되어 매우 예쁘네요. 가격도 부담스럽지 않아서 신혼부부 및 집들이 선물로도 너무 좋을 것 같아요 :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2172/00 제이미 올리버 블렌더
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2172/00 제이미 올리버 블렌더