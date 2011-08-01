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    • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss. Maximum juice. Minimum fuss. Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
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      Avance Collection Juicer

      HR1871/00

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      This Philips juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning has never been easier thanks to the innovative quick clean sieve and integrated pulp container. Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice!

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $249.00

      Avance Collection Juicer

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      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      Make 10% more juice* and clean up within a minute!

      • 1000 W
      • QuickClean
      • 2.5 L, XXL tube
      • Drip stop
      Make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go

      Make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go

      Thanks to the innovative juice extraction system with the upside down sieve, this juicer extracts up to 10% more juice*. And depending on the type of fruit or vegetables one juices, it is possible to make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go without the need to empty the pulp container.

      No pre-cutting needed thanks to XXL feeding tube

      No pre-cutting needed thanks to XXL feeding tube

      The 80 mm extra large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.

      2 speeds for soft or hard fruit and vegetables

      2 speeds for soft or hard fruit and vegetables

      The 2 speeds of the Philips Juicer allow you to extract the most out of your favourite fruit and vegetables - both soft and hard.

      QuickClean technology

      QuickClean technology

      The Philips juicer is designed for easy cleaning thanks to QuickClean technology. Cleaning can now be done within 1 minute, thanks to the integrated pulp container and smooth surfaces.

      QuickClean sieve

      QuickClean sieve

      A lot of pulp fibres usually get stuck in the sieve, which makes it very difficult to clean. Thanks to the innovative QuickClean technology all surfaces of the sieve are smooth, which helps you wipe away the fibres with a standard kitchen sponge.

      All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

      All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

      The pulp will all be collected in the only place where it should be: in the pulp container of your Philips juicer. That means there is no need to remove pulp from other parts such as the lid anymore. Due to the round design and smooth surfaces without nooks and crannies, the pulp is easy to reach and the container is much easier to clean.

      Quick and easy assembly of all parts

      Quick and easy assembly of all parts

      Quick and easy assembly of all parts.

      Drip stop integrated in the spout

      Drip stop integrated in the spout

      Always keep your kitchen counter clean even when you are done juicing.The drip stop prevnts any juice from dripping on the table.

      Recipe booklet full of inspiring juice recipes

      Recipe booklet full of inspiring juice recipes

      You can use the recipe booklet full of inspiring ideas for your daily juicing.

      Juice the toughest ingredients - 1000 W

      Juice the toughest ingredients - 1000 W

      Juice the toughest ingredients with a powerful 1000 W motor.

      Smooth and easy to clean surfaces

      The juicer is designed with round shapes and smooth surfaces to facilitate easy rinsing under the tap.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        Stainless steel
        Color(s)
        Ink black and stainless steel
        Material jug
        SAN jug and PS cover
        Material lid
        SAN
        Material pulp container and pusher
        PS
        Material spout
        Stainless steel

      • Dimensions

        Product weight
        5.2  kg

      • Easy to clean

        Dishwasher-safe accessories
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Juice jug
        Yes
        Spout accessory
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1000  W
        Cord length
        1  m
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Pulp container
        1.6  l
        Feeding tube dia
        80  mm
        Capacity juice jug
        1500  ml

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Recipe booklet
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Speed setting
        2
        Safety clamps
        Yes

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      • Compared to Philips' number one juicer HR1861

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