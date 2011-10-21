2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
HR1378/00
The world's most powerful cordless handblender
With the Philips Aluminium Collection cordless hand blender, convenience takes on a whole new meaning. This hand blender features the latest in cordless technology and contemporary design, giving you maximum freedom and ease of use.
Cordless
metal bar
3 accessories
Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.
2.7
of 5
7
Reviews
Mikwhit
21/10/2011
United Kingdom
A very good device, very effective and reliable I recommend it to all.
Does everything you would expect very well. Minor Criticism - Charging light too bright (lights the kitchen !) and comes on too often & for too long when the device has not even been used, is this costing me money ? I raised the above matter with Phillips & received a replacement device which is much better, I was so impressed with Phillips' response and consideration, that where appropriate, I will try to buy from Phillips in preference to other suppliers.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1378/00 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1378/00 Hand blender
Derm
11/10/2011
United Kingdom
Alot of parts
Product is a powerful tool and does what it says on the box. However, would like more compactness-as parts get scattered and misplaced. Especially with other food processing parts around. This is only a small gripe-otherwise, it is good value for money
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1378/00 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1378/00 Hand blender
JillB100
10/10/2011
United Kingdom
Great product, easy to use
This is a great cordless blender, well-made and more powerful than I'd anticipated. The attachments make it more versatile than many other cordless blenders that I'd researched and the stand ensures it sits neatly on the kitchen countertop.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1378/00 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1378/00 Hand blender