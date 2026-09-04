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2 year warranty
30-day return
Daily Collection Hand blender
Discontinued
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HR1363/00
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DFU HR1361; HR1363
User Manual Philips Daily Collection Hand blender
All (11)
Functionality (1)
Can hard ingredients damage my Philips hand blender?
Can I replace the blade unit of my Philips hand blender?
Can I use the Philips chopper bowl in the microwave?
Can I crush ice cubes with my Philips chopper?
Can I set my Philips hand blender's power to "ON" permanently?
Onions turn into a wet pulp with my Philips chopper
The Philips chopper blade unit sits loosely on the pin
My Philips hand blender does not blend as it should