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Bikini Perfect Bikini trimmer
Discontinued
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HP6371/00
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User Manual
All (4)
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
How can I recognize that my appliance is just now charging?
How do I use my Philips Bikini Trimmer?
My Philips Bikini Trimmer does not charge
My Philips Bikini Trimmer pulls my hairs when trimming