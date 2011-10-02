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Discontinued

Straightener

HP4686/22

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Straight hair has never been so easy

Take control with the SalonStyle & Control hair straightener. Advanced Ceramic Tourmaline plates coupled with a professional styling temperature of 230ºC gives you the power to create beautifully shiny, straight hair styles.

See all benefits

SalonStyle & Control straightener

Straight hair has never been so easy

Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

Adjustable heat settings to ensure smooth results

Adjustable heat settings allow you to quickly and easily change the styling temperature from low to high. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific hair and needs so you can always get the smooth, styling result you want.

Automatic shut-off after 60 min

Automatic shut-off after 60 min

Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Stylish, and does the job really well

This is a stylish product, with great features and is easy to use. The results are excellent. As it comes with its own cover it is easy to store away.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4686/07 Straightener

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4686/07 Straightener

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