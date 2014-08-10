2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Keeps in the good stuff
"Steaming is a fantastic way to cook. It keeps all the nutrients in your food, and all the juices and flavours from the ingredients get spread around while it’s cooking" Jamie O.
900 W
With bain marie
Flavour booster
With a large 2.5L bain marie bowl for scrumptious soups, desserts and sauces, this steamer accommodates a range of different dishes, designed with cook's-safe vent holes, to stop you burning your fingers.
The unique Flavour Booster adds a delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.
The steaming tiers are numbered - you can find the number on each tray handle. The bottom steaming tier is 1, the middle is 2 and the top 3. Use one, two or three tiers while steaming and make sure that you add the tiers with higher numbers on top of tier 1. After use, you can stack the tiers and use less space for storing.
4.8
of 5
8
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Lynney68
10/08/2014
Australia
Absolutely brilliant
This steamer is sensational. Easy to use, easy to store, looks great , easy to clean, works perfectly, food tastes great. I have a built in steam oven which I love. While on holidays I was missing it so bought this one to use while we are away. Best decision ever made. Cooking meals instead of eating out never got easier. I use it every day. I love it. Well done Philips and Jamie Oliver.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD9132/00 Jamie Oliver Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD9132/00 Jamie Oliver Steamer
Kees
09/06/2013
United Kingdom
It is attractive looking and efficient.
I have only used it twice but the results both times were very good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD9132/01 Jamie Oliver Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD9132/01 Jamie Oliver Steamer
달달한써늬
22/09/2013
한국
신경쓰지 않고 있어도 동시에 여러가지 마법같은 요리가 완성되는 찜기
동시에 3칸의 트레이에서 칸칸에 재료를 넣어주기만 하면, 다른요리를 하고 있어도 알아서 마법처럼 완성되는 찜기, 영양소의 손실이 가장적은 이상적인 요리법 찜, 그러나 불편하다면 잘 하지 않게 되죠? 사용뿐만아니라 사용후에도 너무나도 간단한 세척법, 그리고 공간을 적게 차지하면서 보관이 가능하게 설계된 디자인, 깔끔한 화이트 바디에 포인트 블루 컬러 주방을 화사하게 만들어줍니다. 대용량의 찜요리도 가능하며 중간중간에 투명한 내부를 확인이 가능하고, 중간에 먼저 조리된것은 꺼내주고 뒤에 더 넣어주어도 좋고, 자유자재로 요리가 가능한점, 너무 맘에 듭니다. 한번 스팀 올려서 동시에 여러가지를 요리하니 전기세도 절약되고, 소음도 거의 없이 조용히 혼자 돌아가면서 맛있는 요리를 완성해주죠. 주부인 저의 맘에 쏙들어요.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD9132/00 제이미 올리버 찜기
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD9132/00 제이미 올리버 찜기