2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Support
GC7520/02
Discontinued
My Philips Steam Iron is leaking from its soleplate
The blue light is blinking on my Philips Steam Generator Iron
My Philips Steam Generator Iron has gone off/stopped working
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not remove creases
My Philips iron or garment steamer causes a power failure on mains
The Calc-Clean light on my Philips Steam Generator Iron keeps blinking
The "iron ready" light of my Philips Steam Iron is blinking