2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
GC526/05
Delicate care for silk & cashmere now at your home
Experience the convenience of this Philips garment steamer especially designed to de-wrinkle the most delicate fabrics like silk and cashmere. With powerful continuous steam, it is safe to use on all garments and removes creases in no time.
1500 W
2 steam levels
Adjustable pole
Glove
Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.
The steamer is very easy to use. The compact and portable design makes the steamer easy to carry and store.
By using the steamer you do not need an ironing board anymore, which makes ironing hassle-free.
Awards
1.0
of 5
4
Reviews
Chess
12/07/2019
Australia
Trips my power
This trips my power every time I try to use it! It’s useless and I can’t believe I wasted money on this. Philips this is bad form
This review was made for QuickTouch GC526 Garment Steamer
This review was made for QuickTouch GC526 Garment Steamer
Caz15
07/05/2014
Australia
A heap of rubbish - does not do job!!
I have used this product 3 times with no success. It start of with a heap of steam for about one miniite then starts spurting water and then the steam totally dies. Does not remove wrinkles as there is no steam for long enough. Having worked in clothing retail where we use steamers constantly. This is a total waste of money! No use whatsoever!!!
This review was made for QuickTouch GC526 Garment Steamer
This review was made for QuickTouch GC526 Garment Steamer
Buzza
19/02/2014
Australia
Does not do the job
I would expect a product made for de wrinkle to in fact do so. Otherwise why make it in the first place. It takes a whole reservoir of water to even get one regular shirt half decent. An iron is needed to properly get the wrinkles out. It is hard to work out how best to place the steam as the shirt cannot stay still on the hanger as there is nothing to brace it and you can't brace it from the back and so there is no way to get a good traction on the garment. I was disappointed as it should have been far better than this to make it worth making it in the first place. As another reviewing said - it looks nice- but that is about all ....
This review was made for QuickTouch GC526 Garment Steamer
This review was made for QuickTouch GC526 Garment Steamer