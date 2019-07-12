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  • Standard Product Photo Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer GC526
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer GC526
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  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer GC526
  • Product Lifestyle Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer
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  • Product Lifestyle Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer
  • Standard Product Photo Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer GC526
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer GC526
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer GC526
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer GC526
  • Product Lifestyle Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer GC526
  • Product Lifestyle Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer

Discontinued

QuickTouchGarment Steamer

GC526/05

1

| (4) Reviews

1 award

Delicate care for silk & cashmere now at your home

Experience the convenience of this Philips garment steamer especially designed to de-wrinkle the most delicate fabrics like silk and cashmere. With powerful continuous steam, it is safe to use on all garments and removes creases in no time.

See all benefits

Powerful continuous steam and steam output control

Delicate care for silk & cashmere now at your home

  • 1500 W

  • 2 steam levels

  • Adjustable pole

  • Glove

Powerful continuous steam

Powerful continuous steam

Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

Easy to use

Easy to use

The steamer is very easy to use. The compact and portable design makes the steamer easy to carry and store.

No ironing board needed

No ironing board needed

By using the steamer you do not need an ironing board anymore, which makes ironing hassle-free.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

4

Reviews

5
4
3
2

12/07/2019

Australia

Australia

Trips my power

This trips my power every time I try to use it! It’s useless and I can’t believe I wasted money on this. Philips this is bad form

This review was made for QuickTouch GC526 Garment Steamer

This review was made for QuickTouch GC526 Garment Steamer

07/05/2014

Australia

Australia

A heap of rubbish - does not do job!!

I have used this product 3 times with no success. It start of with a heap of steam for about one miniite then starts spurting water and then the steam totally dies. Does not remove wrinkles as there is no steam for long enough. Having worked in clothing retail where we use steamers constantly. This is a total waste of money! No use whatsoever!!!

This review was made for QuickTouch GC526 Garment Steamer

This review was made for QuickTouch GC526 Garment Steamer

19/02/2014

Australia

Australia

Does not do the job

I would expect a product made for de wrinkle to in fact do so. Otherwise why make it in the first place. It takes a whole reservoir of water to even get one regular shirt half decent. An iron is needed to properly get the wrinkles out. It is hard to work out how best to place the steam as the shirt cannot stay still on the hanger as there is nothing to brace it and you can't brace it from the back and so there is no way to get a good traction on the garment. I was disappointed as it should have been far better than this to make it worth making it in the first place. As another reviewing said - it looks nice- but that is about all ....

This review was made for QuickTouch GC526 Garment Steamer

This review was made for QuickTouch GC526 Garment Steamer

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