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2 year warranty

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All series

  • Healthier air, always
  • Healthier air, always
  • Healthier air, always
  • Healthier air, always

Discontinued

Nano Protect Filter

FY3432/20

3.3

| (6) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

Healthier air, always

Honeycomb structured active carbon filter provides effective removal of TVOC and odors.

See all benefits

Reassurance of TVOC and odor reduction

Healthier air, always

  • Reduces TVOC*

  • Reduces odors

As long as 12 months lifetime

Unfolded active carbon adsorption area is equal to about 43 football courts which provides consistent protection and a long lifetime up to 12 months.

Effectively reduces TVOC and odors

Honeycomb structured active carbon is made for the purpose of effectively removing various gases: incl. harmful TVOC and odors.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

6

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

4
3

23/04/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The filter does exactly what it should

Most people don’t read the instructions on their purifier when changing the filter or they’re running the purifier for longer each day than the manufacturer uses to calculate the time. Then they moan.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Genuine replacement filter Active Carbon Filter

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Genuine replacement filter Active Carbon Filter

25/05/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic job so far

Use regularly and still have plenty of time left before filter runs out. Almost 6 months in

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Genuine replacement filter Active Carbon Filter

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Genuine replacement filter Active Carbon Filter

23/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best price

Best product and best price.recommended for all people

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Genuine replacement filter Active Carbon Filter

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Genuine replacement filter Active Carbon Filter

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Disclaimers

  1. Total volatile organic compounds

  2. Does not reduce or absorb carbon monoxide gas. Keep gas appliances well ventilated