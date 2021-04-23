2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Healthier air, always
Honeycomb structured active carbon filter provides effective removal of TVOC and odors.
Reduces TVOC*
Reduces odors
Unfolded active carbon adsorption area is equal to about 43 football courts which provides consistent protection and a long lifetime up to 12 months.
Honeycomb structured active carbon is made for the purpose of effectively removing various gases: incl. harmful TVOC and odors.
3.3
of 5
6
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Mattttttttttt
23/04/2021
United Kingdom
The filter does exactly what it should
Most people don’t read the instructions on their purifier when changing the filter or they’re running the purifier for longer each day than the manufacturer uses to calculate the time. Then they moan.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Genuine replacement filter Active Carbon Filter
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Genuine replacement filter Active Carbon Filter
Qkatz
25/05/2020
United Kingdom
Fantastic job so far
Use regularly and still have plenty of time left before filter runs out. Almost 6 months in
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Genuine replacement filter Active Carbon Filter
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Genuine replacement filter Active Carbon Filter
Andy1182
23/01/2018
United Kingdom
Best price
Best product and best price.recommended for all people
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Genuine replacement filter Active Carbon Filter
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Genuine replacement filter Active Carbon Filter
Total volatile organic compounds
Does not reduce or absorb carbon monoxide gas. Keep gas appliances well ventilated