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2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

  • Breathe the difference
  • Breathe the difference
  • Breathe the difference
  • Breathe the difference

Discontinued

NanoProtect filter HEPA Series 1

FY1119/20

Breathe the difference

Effective Nano Protect purification

See all benefits

Breathe the difference

  • 0.02µm* Particle Filtration

  • Easy to install

Filter is easy to install

Simply take filter out of the package, replace the used filter in the appliance and press the reset button on the UI

Healthy air protect alert

Healthy air protect alert

Healthy air protect alert lets you know promptly when it is time to replace the filter. If the filter or wick is not replaced promptly, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter or wick not effective. So you are assured of healthy air always.

High capacity filtration

Surface area unfolds to 1.45m² for high capacity filtration. Reduce allergen exposure.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. From air that passes through the filter. The filter was tested with NaCL test aerosol according to DIN71460-1 in IUTA.

  2. Tested with Staphylococcus albus and Influenza A (H1N1).

  3. Philips Air Purifier traps 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns that pass through the filter. Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s airflow in 2015 by a third party lab