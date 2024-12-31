2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
FY1119/20
Breathe the difference
Effective Nano Protect purification
0.02µm* Particle Filtration
Easy to install
Simply take filter out of the package, replace the used filter in the appliance and press the reset button on the UI
Healthy air protect alert lets you know promptly when it is time to replace the filter. If the filter or wick is not replaced promptly, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter or wick not effective. So you are assured of healthy air always.
Surface area unfolds to 1.45m² for high capacity filtration. Reduce allergen exposure.
Reviews
From air that passes through the filter. The filter was tested with NaCL test aerosol according to DIN71460-1 in IUTA.
Tested with Staphylococcus albus and Influenza A (H1N1).
Philips Air Purifier traps 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns that pass through the filter. Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s airflow in 2015 by a third party lab