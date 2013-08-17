2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
FWP3100D/05
The ideal party machine
Throw a sensational party with this Mini Hi-Fi system. A rotatable dock lets you play and charge your iPod/iPhone while Max 300W RMS, access to your device’s music library and the optional djap app let you DJ a great party anywhere.
Mix like a DJ
30-pin dock for iPod/iPhone
USB Direct
300W, extendable with FWP1000
Step in time to the dazzling beat of music. Cool lights blink to the rhythm of songs, adding fun and excitement to tunes. When you don’t want the lights on, you can simply turn the feature off. Add glam and spice to dance parties, sizzling celebrations and cool events with these sensational dynamic lights.
MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.
3.2
of 5
6
Reviews
Mouse
17/08/2013
Australia
WoW
Holly cow if i had false teeth they would shake loose. At 14 on volume control this animal of a hifi shook my room so much one of my pictures fell off my cabinet and the thing still had plenty to go with a noted max level of 40 on volume control i will not be going to that level 14 was putting me in danger of hearing loss very impressive great sound no distortion plenty of settings to get the sound you like.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWP3100D Mini Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWP3100D Mini Hi-Fi System
gman
01/06/2012
United Kingdom
music box
good looks,nice sound,very loud,i use it in a sports hall and it fills it with sound.could do with a better radio ariel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWP3100D Mini Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWP3100D Mini Hi-Fi System
MIKE26
20/05/2012
United Kingdom
one of the best philips audio products iv owned just great
well what can i say its a great set well built great bass responce and catches the high tones too well once fully set up the light feture is really great with the choice of blue red or a mix of both a great ideia far best one of philips products iv owned hope to use for many years yet which im sure i will just A************
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWP3100D Mini Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWP3100D Mini Hi-Fi System
Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.