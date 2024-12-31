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2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

  • Packaging photograph
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

SSD

FM25SS050P/00

Easy to use, plug and play!

Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device. Philips SSD makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.

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Swap files in a flash!

Easy to use, plug and play!

  • 256GB

  • Solid State Drive

File synchronization between complete PC and UFD

With file synchronization of all the files on your PC, it is possible to access and work with your documents anywhere with just a few mouse clicks.

Automatic compression of all files saves free space

Save free space by automatic compression of all the files you put on the USB flash drive

Easy opening and user friendly packaging

The markings and perforations on the packaging show you the best way to open your packaging and get quickly access to your USB stick without hassle.

Technical Specifications

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