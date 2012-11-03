2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Sound that fits your home
Get more out of your music, gaming and video experience now. Smart and chic, this speaker delivers stunning sound from your iPod, iPhone or iPad, and ensures convenience with a built-in rechargeable battery and wireless Bluetooth streaming.
for iPod/iPhone/iPad
The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.
Advanced pure digital sound processing technology offers vastly superior sound performance compared to the conventional analog audio processing technology that is found in docking players that use the analog audio output from an iPod/iPhone. By collecting the iPod's/iPhone's digital audio output and employing digital processing at each stage of the circuit, a much higher Signal-to-Noise ratio is produced. The result is unsurpassed sound clarity that is in perfect balance.
The gaming experience is never complete without great sound effects. Now your games from Smartphone or any portable device can be made even more thrilling, thanks to Philips docking speaker that puts the boom in the sound. Hear all the sounds loud and clear, and boost your experience to new levels. What's more, you can do this with outstanding convenience, via Bluetooth. Simply make the wireless Bluetooth connection between your portable device and the docking speaker, and play away.
3.9
of 5
18
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
Bugsy
03/11/2012
United Kingdom
Outstanding product!
Love my Dock! Great Sound and I love the Bass it delivers. Good Bluetooth Connectivity. Charges the iPhone even when it is not plugged in. What more can I ask for! It's my baby! Shhhhh.... Don't tell the missus.
This review was made for DS8550 docking speaker
This review was made for DS8550 docking speaker
franktheyank
12/01/2012
United Kingdom
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS8550 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS8550 docking speaker
Spoons
21/12/2011
United Kingdom
Brilliant! A must have for iPod/iPhone/iPad users!! Brilliant sound quality & charges the device....portable & self charging battery...the best product of it's kind I've come across!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS8550 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS8550 docking speaker