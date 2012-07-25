2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Sound that fits your home
The elegant & chic Philips docking speaker delivers stunning sound from your iPod/ iPhone/iPad with PureDigital technology.
for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Advanced pure digital sound processing technology offers vastly superior sound performance compared to the conventional analog audio processing technology that is found in docking players that use the analog audio output from an iPod/iPhone. By collecting the iPod's/iPhone's digital audio output and employing digital processing at each stage of the circuit, a much higher Signal-to-Noise ratio is produced. The result is unsurpassed sound clarity that is in perfect balance.
4.4
of 5
14
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Gemmasbaby
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Good bit of kit sound great ease of use
Never had any probs with any Philips product will use for a long time to come
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS8530 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS8530 docking speaker
Ollieav
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Party must...base..stylish ...crisp sound
Totally satisfaction ... Tv speaker, iPod , iPad sound system brings movies and sound to life.. Simple and easy for any age to use. Quality and stylish.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS8530 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS8530 docking speaker
Leeboy
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Party must...base..stylish ...crisp sound
Totally satisfaction ... Tv speaker, iPod , iPad sound system brings movies and sound to life.. Simple and easy for any age to use. Quality and stylish.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS8530 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS8530 docking speaker