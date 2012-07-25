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Discontinued

docking speaker

DS8530/79

4.4

| (14) Reviews | 85% recommend this product

Sound that fits your home

The elegant & chic Philips docking speaker delivers stunning sound from your iPod/ iPhone/iPad with PureDigital technology.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Sound that fits your home

  • for iPod/iPhone/iPad

30W RMS total output power

30W RMS total output power

Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

Advanced pure digital sound processing technology offers vastly superior sound performance compared to the conventional analog audio processing technology that is found in docking players that use the analog audio output from an iPod/iPhone. By collecting the iPod's/iPhone's digital audio output and employing digital processing at each stage of the circuit, a much higher Signal-to-Noise ratio is produced. The result is unsurpassed sound clarity that is in perfect balance.

Remote control complements speaker design and finishing

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

14

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

2

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good bit of kit sound great ease of use

Never had any probs with any Philips product will use for a long time to come

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS8530 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS8530 docking speaker

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Party must...base..stylish ...crisp sound

Totally satisfaction ... Tv speaker, iPod , iPad sound system brings movies and sound to life.. Simple and easy for any age to use. Quality and stylish.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS8530 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS8530 docking speaker

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Party must...base..stylish ...crisp sound

Totally satisfaction ... Tv speaker, iPod , iPad sound system brings movies and sound to life.. Simple and easy for any age to use. Quality and stylish.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS8530 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS8530 docking speaker

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