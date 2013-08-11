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Discontinued

docking speaker with Bluetooth®

DS8300/10

2.7

| (3) Reviews

Fill your home with incredible sound, wirelessly

The DS8300 docking speaker delivers stunning sound from iPod/iPhone/iPad via Lightning connector. Get more out of your music, gaming and video experience now. With Bluetooth streaming, you can enjoy great sound from anywhere in the room.

See all benefits

Fill your home with incredible sound, wirelessly

  • Bluetooth®

  • with Lightning connector

  • for iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • 30W

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

Audio-in for portable music playback

Audio-in for portable music playback

The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.7

of 5

3

Reviews

5
3
1

11/08/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Bit boomy, sometimes fidley to dock phone

The unit is a very good looking one. White shell and black cloth over speakers . The unit can house iPhone 5 or the correct version of iPad. I can't talk about iPad but the phone sits well. The sound is really loud if you want it. It's also a little boomy. I had to tinker with my phone setting to take a little bass off. The best feature is the Bluetooth button press it and it detects your phone and starts playing music. Also the remote all be it small at least has a bit of weight to it which I think I'd a good thing . I've give it four stars. But would call it. 9/10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS8300 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS8300 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

02/03/2018

Australia

Australia

Loved it for 2 years and then it died

This died after 2 years - I have a bose speaker which is still working fine 10 years later. And there is noone around who will fix it, and nor does Phillips offer any assistance after the 12 month warranty is over.

This review was made for DS8300 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

This review was made for DS8300 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

25/11/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good while it lasted

Got this as a wedding present. Great sound but stopped working after about 4 years of infrequent use. Shame. Went for Philips because we thought we'd have it for life. Sadly, we have stuff in our freezer that has outlived it.

Pros

Great sound and bass

Cons

Not built to last

This review was made for DS8300 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Date of Use 2017-11-25

This review was made for DS8300 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Date of Use 2017-11-25

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