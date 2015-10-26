2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Designed to go places
Compact and extremely portable, this docking speaker is no lightweight when it comes to performance. Designed to travel it delivers surprisingly powerful sound from your iPod/iPhone - letting you enjoy great music wherever life takes you.
for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
4.2
of 5
31
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
belida
26/10/2015
Australia
Verified buyer
powerful equipment
size is not that big but loud enough for sound. convenient to be portable!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Kumar123
04/06/2016
United Kingdom
Best portable speaker
Best Bluetooth speaker i have ever seen.. I don't use as a dock as it is for old ipods. I would prefer it over Bose.. it sounds just beautiful to my ears.. superb clarity.. crisp sound and surprisingly loud.. even louder when using on mains power.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker
Cuevas55
16/09/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Docking Speaker
A friend recommended the speaker and after seeing its performance I decided to invest. Expensive but a great transportable tool to have quality of sound is excellent.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker