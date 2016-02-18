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Discontinued

docking speaker

DS7600/98

3.3

| (3) Reviews

Designed to go places

Compact and extremely portable, this docking speaker is no lightweight when it comes to performance. Designed to travel it delivers surprisingly powerful sound from your iPod/iPhone - letting you enjoy great music wherever life takes you.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Designed to go places

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • Battery/AC powered

wOOx technology for rich yet precise bass without distortion

wOOx technology for rich yet precise bass without distortion

wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

3

Reviews

3
2

18/02/2016

New Zealand

New Zealand

Verified buyer

Ipod dock

Great easy to use i love it.works well with the ipod and simple to set up.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS7600 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS7600 docking speaker

20/01/2013

US

US

great but it stops working after 3 years

great but it stopped working out of no where. has great quality and very loud for its size

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS7600 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS7600 docking speaker

15/05/2016

US

US

ONLY for iphone 4

Cannot upgrade or use - even with Connector for iphone 6 Ridiculous that it is not upgradable. Will complain to Phillips - Will never buy from them again.

This review was made for DS7600 docking speaker

This review was made for DS7600 docking speaker

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