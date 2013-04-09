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Discontinued

docking speaker with Bluetooth®

DS3500/98

4.1

| (10) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Sound that fits your home

Go wireless with this Philips docking speaker with Bluetooth streaming and get more out of your music, gaming and video experience now. Connect and sync your iPod/iPhone/iPad with your computer via USB. Plug in for power, or use batteries.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Sound that fits your home

  • for iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • Battery/AC powered

DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

AUX-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

Battery or AC power option for music enjoyment anywhere

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

10

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

1

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent Product

First class product. Very impressed with the sound. Easy to use and well worth the money.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

07/03/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent Product

Very good but it needs a bit improvement on the base system.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Universal Dock for iPhone and iPad!

I have used this dock with an iPhone 3GS & 4 as well as an iPad 1 & 3. It has recognised them all, charged them all and the music has streamed either directly or via Bluetooth from all of them faultlessly. In addition, we have even popped in some batteries, unplugged from the mains and moved it out into the garden on sunny days. The ease of use and sound quality is more than adequate for the average joe looking for a great music dock that works with a variety of Apple products. The connector is also well pronounced with a supporting plate (to support the iPads added weight) meaning it accepted all of our devices still in their cases. Not something possible with some other docks.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

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