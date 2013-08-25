2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Sound that fits your home
This sleek docking speaker fills your mornings with delightfully rich music. Perfect for the bedside, it tells time, wakes you up, works as a nightlight and charges up to two iPods, iPhones or iPads together.
for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Clock display
Dock your iPod, iPhone or iPad, and the docking station looks great. Take your device off, and it is still a thing of beauty. Unlike other docking stations, this Fidelio docking station is designed to look gorgeous whether there is a device docked on it or not. Add a dash of elegance to your shelf or desktop with this head-turner.
Charge your iPad on this Fidelio docking station through the dock connector. At the same time, you can also charge your iPod, iPhone or any other mobile device via USB connector together.
3.8
of 5
16
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Judy29
25/08/2013
Australia
Fantastic
I have found this docking station great & the Phillips app is good too
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker
jpmoynihan
05/06/2011
United Kingdom
good ipod deck
good sound , good alarm functionality, easy to read display, good charging on my ipod classic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker
StevenSin
01/11/2011
Singapore
Sound system is fantastic, good buy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker