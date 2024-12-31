2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
DLP9902NY/97
Power bank
Big 10,000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. 2.1A quick charge dual USB to charge your latest device
Universal
Power bank
Yellow
The included micro-USB to USB 2.0 cable is for use with mobile phones, digital cameras and other portable devices with a micro-USB connection. Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace a cable you've lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.
The short circuit protection will protect your equipment and yourself in the event of a short circuit.
This LED indicator confirms at a glance that the device is charging.
Reviews
Charging speed depends on the charging condition including the host device and the power adaptor.