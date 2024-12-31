2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
DLP2501/97
Ultra Fast wall charger
Charge 2 cell phone in full speed at the same time or charge a tablet in full speed with Smart Protection to prevent damaging your valuable device
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously
Compatible with iPad, iPhone, iPod, Nook, LG, Motorola, Samsung, HTC, Nokia, Sony Ericsson, Kindle, and most USB devices.
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