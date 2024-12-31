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2 year warranty

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USB power bank

DLP1810CW/00

Slim and powerful power bank

Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. USB-C 3A quick charge and dual USB-A to charge your latest device.

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with a portable back-up power pack

Slim and powerful power bank

  • 10,000 mAh

  • USB A & USB C charging ports

  • Li polymer battery

  • White

LED power indicator light

The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

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