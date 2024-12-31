2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
DLP1810CW/00
Slim and powerful power bank
Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. USB-C 3A quick charge and dual USB-A to charge your latest device.
10,000 mAh
USB A & USB C charging ports
Li polymer battery
White
The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
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