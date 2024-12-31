2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
DLP1710QV/97
Power bank. 10000mAh Capacity
Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices.
10,000 mAh
2 USB chaging ports
Li polymer battery
Don't sit around waiting for your device to charge! The power output of this charger ensures your device is fully charged in a shorter amount of time compared to standard, less powerful chargers.
Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.
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