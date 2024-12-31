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USB-C to Lightning cable

DLC5545V/97

1 m USB-C to iPhone Lightning cable

Connect your iPhone with Macbook to sync music, apps, photos, updates and more. Charge your device when connected. and works with your existing USB wall or auto charger Max 3A output. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!

See all benefits

1 m USB-C to iPhone Lightning cable

  • Sync and Charge

  • 1 meter / 3.2 feet

USB-C port with Power Delivery support

USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery which defines the standard for power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.

Supports USB 2.0 data transfer

Supports USB 2.0 high speed 480Mbps data transfer rate

A great spare or replacement cable to have on hand

Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace the one you lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 182.9 kB
  • 21 July 2026

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