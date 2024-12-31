ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

3-in-1 cable:Lightning, USB-C, Micro USB

DLC5206T/00

Premium braided 3-in-1 cable.

Micro USB, USB-C and Lightning connectors into 1. You will only need this cable for all your mobile devices.

See all benefits

Premium braided 3-in-1 cable.

  • Sync and Charge

  • 2 meters / 6.5 feet

  • braided pattern cord, black

Flexible and tough braided cable design

Supports USB 2.0 data transfer

Supports USB 2.0 high speed 480Mbps data transfer rate

3-in-1 cable: Lghtning, USB-C, Micro USB

3-in-1 cable: A cable with 3 connectors: Lghtning, USB-C, Micro USB to USB-A cable. This cable will cater all your mobile accessories.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.