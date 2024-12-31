2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
DLC5206T/00
Premium braided 3-in-1 cable.
Micro USB, USB-C and Lightning connectors into 1. You will only need this cable for all your mobile devices.
Sync and Charge
2 meters / 6.5 feet
braided pattern cord, black
Supports USB 2.0 high speed 480Mbps data transfer rate
3-in-1 cable: A cable with 3 connectors: Lghtning, USB-C, Micro USB to USB-A cable. This cable will cater all your mobile accessories.
Reviews