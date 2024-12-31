2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
DLC3104V/00
USB-A to Lightning cable
Connect your iPhone with Macbook to sync music, apps, photos, updates and more. Charge your device when connected. and works with your existing USB wall or auto charger. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!
Sync and Charge
1.2 meter / 4 feet
Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace the one you lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.
Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.
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