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Philips Zoom In-Office Whitening LED LampAccelerator Lamp

DIS242/00

4.5

| (24) Reviews | 92% recommend this product

Professional Light Activated Whitening System

With consistent results for 50,000 hours of use, the Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed proprietary LED lamp uses light to accelerate whitening results. Includes both high intensity for maximum whitening, and low intensity for sensitivity management.

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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

Philips Zoom! is the #1 patient-requested professional whitening brand in the U.S. 1

Accelerate Superior Whitening

Professional Light Activated Whitening System

  • WhiteSpeed Accelerator Lamp

  • In-office whitening treatment

  • Light-activated technology

Light-Elevated Whitening

Light-Elevated Whitening

Combine the power of hydrogen peroxide with intense light: HP alone cannot target all staining components and needs a combination of HP and Zoom! lamp with high light intensity of 190 mW/cm2 and wavelength between 420nm and 460nm to be effective against teeth stains and achieve better results*. In fact, 4 units of color change were observed when using 25% HP gel treatment alone, compared to 8 units of color change when the treatment was performed with the Zoom! Lamp**.

Proven Safe and Comfortable

Proven Safe and Comfortable

The Zoom! lamp is a UV-free light developed by dentists and proven safe on enamel. In fact, 99% of patients surveyed experienced little or no sensitivity during the WhiteSpeed treatment***. Additionally, variable light intensity allows use of lower settings for sensitive patients, ensuring all your patients receive a more comfortable procedure.

Effective Light-Activated Technology

Effective Light-Activated Technology

Unlike many other systems, Philips Zoom! WhiteSpeed uses a proprietary LED light to accelerate whitening for maximum results in minimal time. When combined with Zoom! 25% HP gel, it effectively targets a wide range of teeth stains that HP alone cannot****. In fact, WhiteSpeed treatment with Zoom! lamp achieves up to 87% more stain removal than with Zoom! 25% HP gel alone in just 45 minutes, delivering professional results you can trust*****.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

24

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

07/10/2014

Australia

Australia

Great result

I’ve had discoloured teeth for years due to my coffee intake and ageing. I had a Zoom whitening treatment at my Sydney dentist a few months ago and the results were astonishing. Yes I had that WOW moment when I looked in the mirror. The dentist said I lifted approximately 7 shades, which has given me a nice natural look. I was warned about some possible sensitivity afterwards so I braced myself with 2 x nurofen before the treatment. I was lucky and only had 2 small shocks in my tooth about an hour after the treatment, but definitely worth it. Any sensitivity was gone within a few hours.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for WhiteSpeed DIS577/01 In-chair whitening treatment

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for WhiteSpeed DIS577/01 In-chair whitening treatment

24/09/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Had it done today - and years of yellow teeth are disappearing!

Had it done today - I have a crown an a veneer on front two teeth, but my teeth have actually gone back to the colour of those crowns that were put in over 20 years ago! I am starting the "at home" part but want to use until I am ready to get my crown re-done and have white teeth! Great product. Highly recommended. I wish you could actually opt to go back again for a second sitting for a reduced price, especially if your teeth are so yellow like mine were.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for In-Office Whitening LED Lamp DIS577/01 WhiteSpeed LED Lamp

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for In-Office Whitening LED Lamp DIS577/01 WhiteSpeed LED Lamp

24/09/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Had it done today - and years of yellow teeth are disappearing!

Had it done today - I have a crown an a veneer on front two teeth, but my teeth have actually gone back to the colour of those crowns that were put in over 20 years ago! I am starting the "at home" part but want to use until I am ready to get my crown re-done and have white teeth! Great product. Highly recommended. I wish you could actually opt to go back again for a second sitting for a reduced price, especially if your teeth are so yellow like mine were.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for In-Office Whitening LED Lamp DIS577/01 WhiteSpeed LED Lamp

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for In-Office Whitening LED Lamp DIS577/01 WhiteSpeed LED Lamp

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Disclaimers

  1. Among dental professionals who have patients requesting specific brands of whitening. 

  1. in a lab study, using 25% or 6% HP gel. Actual results may vary

  2. Based on changes in Delta E measurement, in a lab study, actual results may vary

  3. N=135, US, 2013

  4. in a lab study, actual results may vary

  5. Based on changes in Delta E measurement in a lab study, actual results may vary