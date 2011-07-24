2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Obsessed with sound
Play and charge your iPhone/iPod with the Philips Sleek micro sound system DCM292. Flat and wall-mountable, it fits any decor. Enjoy music from CDs, or connect your portable player to the USB direct or MP3 link for all-round music pleasure.
Dock for iPod/iPhone
Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.
The perfect combination of a slim and versatile design, your Philips audio system is cleverly designed to blend into your living space. The base of the audio system is a stand so the system can sit securely and nicely on any shelf or cabinet. When wall mounted you have all the same flexibility of the freestanding stand.
This system has 20W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
4.0
of 5
8
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Mini23
24/07/2011
United Kingdom
Great product
Great product, good sound quality, really pleased, fits well where intended!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM292 Sleek micro sound system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM292 Sleek micro sound system
kayak
20/08/2013
Canada
We love the design and easy fit.
The sound and ease of use is great and so easy to use no matter if it is a CD,IPOD, or USB link the sound and easy set up is wonderful. We are so glad that we have this sound system. We could not have purchased a better product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM292 Sleek micro sound system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM292 Sleek micro sound system
charcoal1625
27/12/2011
US
love it....
love the versality.... this fits for my taste, cause i love to listen different kind of music.... love it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM292 Sleek micro sound system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM292 Sleek micro sound system