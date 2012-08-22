2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
DCB3070/79
Sound that fits your home
Dock and enjoy music from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, or listen to crackle-free DAB+ radio with this sound system. wOOx technology turns up the experience with resoundingly deeper bass, while clever wall-mount options add a dash of style.
Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
DAB+
40W
The Radio Data System (RDS) lets you tune into radio stations without having to remember the frequencies. In standard mode. RDS displays the station name instead of the transmission frequency, facilitating quick and easy tuning. RDS also allows stations to send text messages such as news and station information directly to the radio display. Commonly used in Europe, RDS text is sent out on the same frequency the radio station broadcasts on. You can choose either the basic RDS display (station name) or subscribe to additional text-based services.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
3.8
of 5
13
Reviews
DrJames
22/08/2012
United Kingdom
Sleek and stylish design with better than expected performance.
I opted for the DCB3070 over the 2070 given the featured wOOx technology, 40 Watt RMS and the more stylish design & I couldn't be more pleased with my purchase. Standing proudly on its stand in my moderately sized kitchen (wall mounting available) it certainly looks the part and has drawn out positive comments from several visitors. The DAB/FM/CD/MP3-in/iPod dock all work perfectly with minimal effort or skill to get it all set up (took less than 5 mins and was fairly self explanatory). The sound is impressive for a micro-system of its size and the added wOOx system delivers deep bass even with the volume is turned up (though can be a bit 'barky' on MP3 tracks created with a lot of bass). Worth every penny. Would definately recommend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB3070 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB3070 Micro music system
Mikeange
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
this product was very easy to set up and sounds really good
great little Cd player and digital radio sounds excellent and very easy to use, I do not use the dock but i imagine that would be good too. the DAB radio works really well no extra ariel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB3070 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB3070 Micro music system
Kev365
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
this product was very easy to set up and sounds really good
great little Cd player and digital radio sounds excellent and very easy to use, I do not use the dock but i imagine that would be good too. the DAB radio works really well no extra ariel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB3070 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB3070 Micro music system