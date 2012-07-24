2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
DCB291/12
Rise and shine
Bring out the best in your iPod/iPhone/iPad music - with rich and clear sound, or listen to crackle-free DAB radio. This elegant aluminum desktop dock also works as an alarm clock, waking you with your favorite song or radio station.
Aluminium
DAB
Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
2.5
of 5
8
Reviews
Aslan99
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Stylish design, great allround performance
After weeks of looking at various docking stations/ alarm clocks we purchased the PhilipsDCB 291. It's a stylish looking unit in an aluminium finish, sits comfortably on any bedside cabinet. Sound is generally very good, at this price range. Would definitely recommend this product, you won't be disappointed.
This review was made for DCB291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
This review was made for DCB291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Jonno
24/04/2016
Australia
It is a good product but I think we gat a dud
Cannot turn the alarm off so have to turn the power off at night Cannot adjust brightness can only be on or off.Friends have also tried to adjust brightness without success. Design good, sound good,colour not good because it is hard to read what each button is for.
This review was made for DCB291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
This review was made for DCB291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
redeye
02/01/2012
United Kingdom
looses time & date
we found that when we listen to radio that time & date is lost? this happened three times now, we will return for another unit. Otherwise very good unit, easy to use, remote ok, would have been better with led lit controls
This review was made for DCB291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
This review was made for DCB291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad