2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
DCB242/79
Enjoy music from iPod/iPhone and DAB+ radio
Awake gently to great tunes from your iPod/iPhone, or get updated news from DAB+ radio with this docking station. Make your mornings brighter with rich warming music and add a dash of style to your bedroom with the exotic desktop design.
DAB+
Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
With the automatic time setting function in your clock radio, you do not ever have to set the time. The clock synchronizes with radio signals automatically, even when it is switched off. It updates itself within one minute when there is an immediate need for adjustment, and makes routine synchronizations with radio signals to ensure it keeps accurate time always. From the first time you take the clock radio out of the box, to the time a power outage occurs, you can depend on your Philips product to give you the right time, fuss-free and reliably.
4.0
of 5
8
Reviews
Nsipa
01/04/2012
United Kingdom
A great product!
I researched many different types and brands of radio alarms before choosing the DCB242/05, and I haven't been disappointed with its performance. The whole feel of the product spells quality - it's a solid piece of kit with a very impressive sound. It does exactly what I wanted, from being able to dim the display, which not all other makes of this type of radio alarm clock can do, to having dual alarms, so that you can set different ones on weekdays or weekends. In my case, as I work every other weekend, I've set the first to wake me up with music, and the second to sound the buzzer (which cleverly increases in volume) 5 minutes later, in case I doze off again. The 'sleep' button is large, centrally positioned, and easy to find, just what one wants when half awake! I can't recommend it highly enough. Some of the other reviews have mentioned the small remote, but I haven't found this a problem. Thank you Philips!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB242 Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB242 Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Penguin
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Fantastic!
This little radio is fantastic the sound quality is brilliant! It's so easy to operate and it charges my iPhone really quickly playing music or not! The design is really nice and the display is fab! I'm really impressed with this radio! Thanks philips! :-) X
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB242 Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB242 Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Spiegelei
25/09/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent sound quality
Excellent sound quality but a couple of minor niggles. Digits are not spaced evenly so it can be difficult to see the time without glasses on and has to be angled to see the display. Dual alarms are excellent but I can't set sleep for one digital station and then wake up to a different digital station.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB242 Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB242 Clock radio for iPod/iPhone