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Discontinued

Micro music system

DCB2070/79

3.4

| (8) Reviews

Sound that fits your home

Dock and listen to your iPod/iPhone/iPad, or turn on the radio and get crystal-clear DAB+. This Philips micro system sounds sensational, and offers an added bonus - it looks great in any home, whether wall-mounted or set on a tabletop.

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Obsessed with sound

Sound that fits your home

  • Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • DAB+

DAB and FM compatible for a complete radio experience

DAB and FM compatible for a complete radio experience

DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is, on top of FM analog transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can be find. With DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no returning on the move.

Wall-mountable option for flexible placement

Wall-mountable option for flexible placement

The perfect combination of a slim and versatile design, your Philips audio system is cleverly designed to blend into your living space. The base of the audio system is a stand so the system can sit securely and nicely on any shelf or cabinet. When wall mounted you have all the same flexibility of the freestanding stand.

Motorized sliding front door adding style and elegance

Motorized sliding front door adding style and elegance

A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

8

Reviews

2

02/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very good sound system for a small lounge etc.

the system is easy to use good reception with the dab radio. Plays mp3 discs fine and also docking system is good. Sound quality is very good and i am very pleased overall with it. Would recommend to other people if they asked about it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB2070 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB2070 Micro music system

13/12/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic little unit, very pleased

Ticked all the boxes for me, DAB+ radio, CD player and iPod dock. Sonically very good for its size. This unit is for use in the kitchen and has the advantage of mounting to the wall so great for keeping out the way of spillages! After looking at other manufacturers I couldn't find anything to rival this product within the £150.00 price range. In summary a punchy little unit with all the features you need for a product of this type. Highly reccomended!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB2070 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB2070 Micro music system

03/05/2018

Australia

Australia

Dock compartment will not close.

I love my radio/CD/Ipod unit but suddenly find now the dock compartment will not close, please advise how I remedy this problem. It no longer looks good.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB2070 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB2070 Micro music system

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