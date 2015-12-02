2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
DCB2070/79
Sound that fits your home
Dock and listen to your iPod/iPhone/iPad, or turn on the radio and get crystal-clear DAB+. This Philips micro system sounds sensational, and offers an added bonus - it looks great in any home, whether wall-mounted or set on a tabletop.
Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
DAB+
DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is, on top of FM analog transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can be find. With DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no returning on the move.
The perfect combination of a slim and versatile design, your Philips audio system is cleverly designed to blend into your living space. The base of the audio system is a stand so the system can sit securely and nicely on any shelf or cabinet. When wall mounted you have all the same flexibility of the freestanding stand.
A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.
3.4
of 5
8
Reviews
cookieboy
02/12/2015
United Kingdom
Very good sound system for a small lounge etc.
the system is easy to use good reception with the dab radio. Plays mp3 discs fine and also docking system is good. Sound quality is very good and i am very pleased overall with it. Would recommend to other people if they asked about it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB2070 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB2070 Micro music system
Lazarus07
13/12/2011
United Kingdom
Fantastic little unit, very pleased
Ticked all the boxes for me, DAB+ radio, CD player and iPod dock. Sonically very good for its size. This unit is for use in the kitchen and has the advantage of mounting to the wall so great for keeping out the way of spillages! After looking at other manufacturers I couldn't find anything to rival this product within the £150.00 price range. In summary a punchy little unit with all the features you need for a product of this type. Highly reccomended!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB2070 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB2070 Micro music system
Jill
03/05/2018
Australia
Dock compartment will not close.
I love my radio/CD/Ipod unit but suddenly find now the dock compartment will not close, please advise how I remedy this problem. It no longer looks good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB2070 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB2070 Micro music system