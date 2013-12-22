2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Obsessed with sound
Connect to power - and rich sound - when you dock and charge your iPod/iPhone on this stylishly compact Philips Micro sound system with Dynamic Bass Boost. Enjoy tuning in to favorite music or thousands of cool stations on DAB radio.
with 30-pin connector
for iPod/iPhone
CD, MP3-CD, USB, DAB+, FM
15W
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.
15W RMS music output power fills a room with your favorite music.
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Hjgrove
22/12/2013
United Kingdom
Amazing!
When i first got this system i didn't know what to expect, but the rich sound from the speakers is amazing, i was blown away with them, for the price it is amazing with all its features that all work perfectly. Would Highly Reccomend! hoping to buy another soon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB188 Classic micro sound system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB188 Classic micro sound system
Jonathan33
22/12/2013
United Kingdom
Amazing!
When i first got this system i didn't know what to expect, but the rich sound from the speakers is amazing, i was blown away with them, for the price it is amazing with all its features that all work perfectly. Would Highly Reccomend! hoping to buy another soon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB188 Classic micro sound system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB188 Classic micro sound system
aliciah
20/03/2013
United Kingdom
Brilliant
Great sound quality, easy to set up and plays all my music, only difficulty is I can't get it on the DAB radio but everything else is great.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB188 Classic micro sound system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB188 Classic micro sound system