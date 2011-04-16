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Discontinued

docking entertainment system

DC146/79

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Unleash your music in superb sound

Experience your iPod music in superb sound quality with the DC146. Just dock your iPod and enjoy music the way you like it. DC146 also offers fast and precise tuning via its 40 preset stations.

See all benefits

from iPod, CD & radio

Unleash your music in superb sound

Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

3W RMS total output power

3W RMS total output power

This system has 3W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

Digital tuning for station presets

Digital tuning for station presets

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

16/04/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Sound System

This is a great wee sound system which is very easy to use and is of obvious good quality. For a reasonably priced system it has very good sound qualities and we now have two in the house and would get another to replace one of our old systems if it wasn't being discontinued!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC146 docking entertainment system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC146 docking entertainment system

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