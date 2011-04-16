2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Unleash your music in superb sound
Experience your iPod music in superb sound quality with the DC146. Just dock your iPod and enjoy music the way you like it. DC146 also offers fast and precise tuning via its 40 preset stations.
Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.
This system has 3W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
010160
16/04/2011
United Kingdom
Great Sound System
This is a great wee sound system which is very easy to use and is of obvious good quality. For a reasonably priced system it has very good sound qualities and we now have two in the house and would get another to replace one of our old systems if it wasn't being discontinued!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC146 docking entertainment system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC146 docking entertainment system