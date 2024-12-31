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2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

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Discontinued

MinicellsButton cell

CR2032P2L/40

Top quality technology for small devices

Provides a long lasting performance in everyday small electronic devices

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Top quality technology for small devices

  • 3V

  • Lithium

Reliable for long term performance

In manufacturing excellent technology is being used to guarantee a reliable and long term performance.

Lithium, Silver and Alkaline technology for small devices

The Lithium, Silver and Alkaline technologies offer a reliable maximum power and lifetime value for small devices.

Child-resistant packaging design, safer to use

Safer to use child-resistant packaging design

Technical Specifications

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