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Discontinued

Car audio video system

CE600BT/12

4

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Experience live music with video in car

The new Philips CE600BT brings all important features you need for enjoying high quality audio and video in car such as 17.3cm WVGA display for perfect viewing, an advanced DSP with 24-bit DAC for crystal clear sound.

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Obsessed with sound

Experience live music with video in car

  • 17.3cm (6.8") WVGA

  • DSP

  • Wireless Browse & Play

High resolution display with WVGA LCD panel

Philips CarStudio In-car AV system with high resolution display features a WVGA (800x480 pixels) LCD panel. Clear and bright, the display gives the sharpest view of the smart user interface and of video playback from various multimedia sources. It is also great for watching slideshows of your favorite photos. A selection of different backgrounds and color themes is provided, letting you create better ambience in your car.

DSP for crystal clear audio

DSP for crystal clear audio

USB slot for music playback and quick charging

USB slot for music playback and quick charging

The new Philips Universal USB charging interface supplies 1 Amp of current to a smart device, sufficient to charge its battery and power it up for intensive use. The software protocol is also designed to be universally compatible with virtually all smart phones available in the market and starts the charging process instantly when USB is connected.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

09/04/2018

New Zealand

New Zealand

Well priced and easy to use

We installed our Philips CE600BT a couple of days ago. We got it on a special introductory offer, and as such it was very well priced compared to similar specification units. With the ISO connectors on the back it was simple to connect to our Toyota original wiring using an off the shelf wiring loom. The reverse camera was easy to connect too. The interface is large and well laid out. Whilst simple looking it does make for ease of use whilst driving. The only downsides we have found are that you can only connect one bluetooth device at a time, and it didn't recognise my Samsung Galaxy S7 when pluged in to the USB port. It still charged but couldn't access any of the content on it through the USB, but across bluetooth works fine. Overall we are very happy with this unit.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CE600BT Car audio video system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CE600BT Car audio video system

06/04/2018

New Zealand

New Zealand

Good - needs a few tweaks ASAP.

Great unit. Reverse camera in, video in, sub out, getting as much as I can out of this unit, and all working smooth. Functional unit and best in class for price range. However, I'd like to see an update ASAP to address: -Being able to change wallpaper/entire user interface background from the default blue and red smoke - bit of a waste of a full colour screen. -General user interface is extremely basic, again bit of a let down as there wasn't much pre-purchase information available on this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CE600BT Car audio video system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CE600BT Car audio video system

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