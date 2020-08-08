2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
BT7085/32
Perfect Beard, less mess
This powerful stubble and beard trimmer delivers superior trimming performance. The stubble comb has been specially designed to create the perfect stubble you want. The integrated vacuum system captures hairs for less mess guaranteed.
1mm precision settings
Multifunctional display
75mins cordless use/1h charge
Turbo power boost button
Flexing guide comb that follows every curve of your face for getting an even trim in an easy and comfortable way.
Multifuntcional display shows easily the length setting
Travel lock option protects your product against unintentionally switching on when you are carrying it in your bag.
3.7
of 5
608
Reviews
JJ@Oz
08/08/2020
Australia
Verified buyer
Need at trim? This could be for you!
I chose this product some years ago because of the vacuum and cordless features. The trimmer has proved to be a success in all aspects with one exception. I like the battery life and the ease of use. The vacuum feature is a real plus point and works well. The only feature that isn't good is the fragility of the tabs that lock the trimmer head into the body of the trimmer. About once a year a tab breaks and I have to source a replacement. I'm on my 5th or 6th trimmer head. And it takes 2 or 3 weeks for a replacement to arrive - that's the post for you. On at least two occasions the packaging has not prevented the trimmer head from being damaged. Apart from that design flaw it's an excellent product. I like it. I use the Beard trimmer about once a week.
Pros
Easy to use; battery life; vacuum feature; easy to adjust trim setting.
Cons
Trimmer head tab prone to failure.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7220/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2018-08-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7220/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2018-08-08
PhilB
13/08/2019
Australia
Works Great, good value, easy to use and less mess.
I have occasional short beard and this is a good value trimmer that does the job. Trimming vacuum works effectively to reduce mess. First cutting head broke due to weak tabs holding it to the body. Philips customer service replaced with little fuss. The tabs on the new cutting head are stronger and unlikely to break.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7204/85 Vacuum Beard Trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7204/85 Vacuum Beard Trimmer
Atif
04/09/2017
Australia
Always work and does a great job
This was my very first beard trimmer, and in past two years never had any dramas. sometimes, it stucks on 2mm and does not go to 1mm. other than that very happy with this trimmer.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7085/32 Vacuum stubble and beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7085/32 Vacuum stubble and beard trimmer