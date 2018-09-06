2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Music never stops
My music never stops. Everplay wireless portable speaker keeps playing all the time without interruption thanks to the strong Bluetooth connection and intuitive charging options. Its custom fabric makes it beautiful as well as super durable
4W, 8hr
Long Bluetooth range
Waterproof, dustproof
By pack USB strap
EverPlay speaker gives powerful sound from a compact form factor, with the help of a large bass radiating area. It delivers extra bass boost and extension.
Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps it high quality, even when the battery is low. It accepts a range of input signals, from 300mV to 1000mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This built-in function monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amplifier's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A portable speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, yet anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery, keeping music distortion free.
Move freely around with your smart phone, without worrying about dropping your music. EverPlay speaker offers an incredibly stable and long-range Bluetooth connection up to 30 metres or 100 feet, three times faster than industry standards. The speakers are equipped with a sensitivity antenna and radio frequency filter to minimize background interference.
4.8
of 5
11
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Pankaj2018
06/09/2018
Australia
Awesome Product
Sound Quality is just superb. Perfect portable speaker.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT3900B wireless portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT3900B wireless portable speaker
GeneP39
08/12/2020
US
Great sound
Great small portable speaker. Really good battery life, sound, and volume output.
Pros
Battery life. Sound.
Cons
White color gets dirty, but that’s expected.
This review was made for BT3900W wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2019-12-08
This review was made for BT3900W wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2019-12-08
13/07/2020
US
Verified buyer
Great features!
We love this potable and waterproof Bluetooth speaker! We love to use it around the house, at the beach, and anywhere we want!
Pros
Compact size, waterproof, portable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT3900W wireless portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT3900W wireless portable speaker