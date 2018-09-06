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Discontinued

wireless portable speaker

BT3900B/00

4.8

| (11) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Music never stops

My music never stops. Everplay wireless portable speaker keeps playing all the time without interruption thanks to the strong Bluetooth connection and intuitive charging options. Its custom fabric makes it beautiful as well as super durable

See all benefits

Music never stops

  • 4W, 8hr

  • Long Bluetooth range

  • Waterproof, dustproof

  • By pack USB strap

Bass radiators for extra bass boost and extension

EverPlay speaker gives powerful sound from a compact form factor, with the help of a large bass radiating area. It delivers extra bass boost and extension.

Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion free music

Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion free music

Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps it high quality, even when the battery is low. It accepts a range of input signals, from 300mV to 1000mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This built-in function monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amplifier's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A portable speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, yet anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery, keeping music distortion free.

Strong Bluetooth connection up to 30m or 100ft

Strong Bluetooth connection up to 30m or 100ft

Move freely around with your smart phone, without worrying about dropping your music. EverPlay speaker offers an incredibly stable and long-range Bluetooth connection up to 30 metres or 100 feet, three times faster than industry standards. The speakers are equipped with a sensitivity antenna and radio frequency filter to minimize background interference.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

11

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

06/09/2018

Australia

Australia

Awesome Product

Sound Quality is just superb. Perfect portable speaker.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT3900B wireless portable speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT3900B wireless portable speaker

08/12/2020

US

US

Great sound

Great small portable speaker. Really good battery life, sound, and volume output.

Pros

Battery life. Sound.

Cons

White color gets dirty, but that’s expected.

This review was made for BT3900W wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2019-12-08

This review was made for BT3900W wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2019-12-08

13/07/2020

US

US

Verified buyer

Great features!

We love this potable and waterproof Bluetooth speaker! We love to use it around the house, at the beach, and anywhere we want!

Pros

Compact size, waterproof, portable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT3900W wireless portable speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT3900W wireless portable speaker

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