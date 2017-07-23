2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
BT2200B/00
A speaker that is as adventurous as you
This rugged and water resistant portable wireless speaker can go wherever you want to go, in and out, up and down, rain and shine. It sounds as powerful as it is tough.
Bluetooth®
Built-in microphone for calls
Rechargeable battery
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.
Rugged, water resistant and floating, made for the outdoor
3.6
of 5
25
Reviews
RustyJD
23/07/2017
United Kingdom
Amazing sound
This speaker sounds amazing, not just for it's size, just plain amazing. I have a stereo that doesn't sound this good. I haven't really used the connecting to phone function but it is incredibly easy to connect to it with my Mac, iPhone and TaoTronics bluetooth sound sender. Distance is about average for a bluetooth device but that has a lot to do with the environment anyway. I have other bluetooth speakers and they also sound good, but this one is exceptional. Sometimes I forget I am not listening to one of those big wooden stereos. Battery life is also very good
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT2200B wireless portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT2200B wireless portable speaker
Herb
24/02/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Bluetooth speaker
I love it portable It's great four different events
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT2200B wireless portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT2200B wireless portable speaker
Jeezzz
20/08/2021
US
Nice compact speaker
It’s great speaker and I love the sound. With the bass it performs nice
Pros
Water resistance
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT2200B wireless portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT2200B wireless portable speaker