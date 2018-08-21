2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
One tap to play music in every room
Philips izzy wireless multiroom speaker plays music wirelessly via Bluetooth. With a tap of button, up to 5 izzy speakers play music in every room at the same time effortlessly. Easy setup, no router, password or apps.
Bluetooth®
Black
Equipped with 2 x 2.5'' audiophile-grade drivers, Izzy multiroom speakers create powerful room-filling sound while bass ports expand low-frequencies, creating a truly immersive and dynamic experience.
In each izzylink™ group, any individual speaker can be the master, streaming music to the others. When you want to take the lead to share your own music, press the Bluetooth button on the speaker in your room and share that music from your device instantly. Other speakers in the same izzylink™ group will play the same music in sync at the same time. Sharing music with each other is just that easy.
No router, no password, no apps needed for set up. Just long press the "GROUP" button on two speakers to set up for the first time. Repeat to add a 3rd, 4th, or 5th speaker. Each long press of the "Group" button adds one new speaker at a time. Multiroom music has never been easier. Once complete, the izzylink™ network will be stored even when the speaker is unplugged.
4.0
of 5
6
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Benjimax
21/08/2018
United Kingdom
Brilliant sound from Izzy
Philips manage to get a beautifully balanced and powerful sound from a small, nicely designed package. Material and sound quality are excellent, and it's super easy to connect the group. Bluetooth pairing is straightforward. This is my favourite speaker from the Izzy range (I also have BM50 and BM7), as this has a nice fabric cover, rather than the grille type of the other two. The only missing thing for me would be an app to control the speakers in the group.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for izzy BM5B wireless multiroom speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for izzy BM5B wireless multiroom speaker
Gerald
31/12/2016
Canada
Excellent System!!!
We are very impressed. Simple to set up with any device. Sound quality is superb for the size. It is great to have sound throughout the house. To be clear, you can link any of the speakers (one closest at the time) to your computer or device via bluetooth (to save device battery life and not require a special app). The speakers then relay and sync the music between each other via a proprietary wifi protocol for better range. Some folks seem to be confused about that. We have three speakers now and plan to get more. Sound quality is similar to expensive systesm.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for izzy BM5B wireless multiroom speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for izzy BM5B wireless multiroom speaker
Kensoko
10/06/2018
日本
Verified buyer
本体は気に入ってますが、ACアダプターがチープな感じです
台所などに置いて、スマホの音楽を聴いたりするのに使っています。 ペアリングも簡単で、有線接続もできて便利です。 ちょっとサイズが大きいですが、音が良いので、置き場所をつくっておいてます。 本体側の使い勝手などはよいのですが、ACアダプターのコードが貧弱な感じで、音楽機器と思えない感じです。 性能上は問題ないのだと思いますが、見た感じ、チープな感じです。 配置するときに、見えないように配線していますが、電源コードなども合わせてのトータルデザインでフィリップスらしさを出してほしいと思いました。
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for izzy BM5B ワイヤレスマルチルームスピーカー
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for izzy BM5B ワイヤレスマルチルームスピーカー