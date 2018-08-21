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Discontinued

izzywireless multiroom speaker

BM5B/10

4

| (6) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

One tap to play music in every room

Philips izzy wireless multiroom speaker plays music wirelessly via Bluetooth. With a tap of button, up to 5 izzy speakers play music in every room at the same time effortlessly. Easy setup, no router, password or apps.

See all benefits

One tap to play music in every room

  • Bluetooth®

  • Black

2 x 2.5" drivers with bass port for room-filling sound

2 x 2.5" drivers with bass port for room-filling sound

Equipped with 2 x 2.5'' audiophile-grade drivers, Izzy multiroom speakers create powerful room-filling sound while bass ports expand low-frequencies, creating a truly immersive and dynamic experience.

Change the master speaker in the group with just one tap

Change the master speaker in the group with just one tap

In each izzylink™ group, any individual speaker can be the master, streaming music to the others. When you want to take the lead to share your own music, press the Bluetooth button on the speaker in your room and share that music from your device instantly. Other speakers in the same izzylink™ group will play the same music in sync at the same time. Sharing music with each other is just that easy.

One tap to set up izzylink™, no router, no password, no apps

One tap to set up izzylink™, no router, no password, no apps

No router, no password, no apps needed for set up. Just long press the "GROUP" button on two speakers to set up for the first time. Repeat to add a 3rd, 4th, or 5th speaker. Each long press of the "Group" button adds one new speaker at a time. Multiroom music has never been easier. Once complete, the izzylink™ network will be stored even when the speaker is unplugged.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

6

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

2
1

21/08/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant sound from Izzy

Philips manage to get a beautifully balanced and powerful sound from a small, nicely designed package. Material and sound quality are excellent, and it's super easy to connect the group. Bluetooth pairing is straightforward. This is my favourite speaker from the Izzy range (I also have BM50 and BM7), as this has a nice fabric cover, rather than the grille type of the other two. The only missing thing for me would be an app to control the speakers in the group.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for izzy BM5B wireless multiroom speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for izzy BM5B wireless multiroom speaker

31/12/2016

Canada

Canada

Excellent System!!!

We are very impressed. Simple to set up with any device. Sound quality is superb for the size. It is great to have sound throughout the house. To be clear, you can link any of the speakers (one closest at the time) to your computer or device via bluetooth (to save device battery life and not require a special app). The speakers then relay and sync the music between each other via a proprietary wifi protocol for better range. Some folks seem to be confused about that. We have three speakers now and plan to get more. Sound quality is similar to expensive systesm.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for izzy BM5B wireless multiroom speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for izzy BM5B wireless multiroom speaker

10/06/2018

日本

日本

Verified buyer

本体は気に入ってますが、ACアダプターがチープな感じです

台所などに置いて、スマホの音楽を聴いたりするのに使っています。 ペアリングも簡単で、有線接続もできて便利です。 ちょっとサイズが大きいですが、音が良いので、置き場所をつくっておいてます。 本体側の使い勝手などはよいのですが、ACアダプターのコードが貧弱な感じで、音楽機器と思えない感じです。 性能上は問題ないのだと思いますが、見た感じ、チープな感じです。 配置するときに、見えないように配線していますが、電源コードなども合わせてのトータルデザインでフィリップスらしさを出してほしいと思いました。

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for izzy BM5B ワイヤレスマルチルームスピーカー

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for izzy BM5B ワイヤレスマルチルームスピーカー

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