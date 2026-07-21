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2 year warranty
30-day return
Free delivery from $150
Home audio
All series
CD Soundmachine
Discontinued
Support
AZ1837/79
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Localized commercial leaflet
User manual
All (2)
What is the frequency range of my Philips speaker?
How to delete a programmed list from my Philips device?
My Philips soundmachine cannot playback songs in order
My Philips device does not recognize files on USB
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