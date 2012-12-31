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    • Enjoy music wherever you go Enjoy music wherever you go Enjoy music wherever you go

      CD Soundmachine

      AZ127/12

      Enjoy music wherever you go

      You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable AZ127 lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.

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      CD Soundmachine

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      Enjoy music wherever you go

      • CD
      • cassette
      Autostop cassette deck

      Autostop cassette deck

      0

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

      CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

      The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

      Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW discs

      Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

      20-track CD programmable

      The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.

      FM tuner for radio enjoyment

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      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2 X 1W
        Sound Enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Speaker diameter
        3"
        Volume Control
        rotary

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2

      • Connectivity

        3.5mm stereo line in
        (AUDIO IN)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM Antenna
        Tuner Bands
        FM

      • Convenience

        Display Type
        LCD

      • Power

        Battery type
        LR14
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Mains power
        220V - 240V
        Number of batteries
        6

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Yes
        Warranty
        Warranty leaflet

      • Dimensions

        Packaging Depth
        158  mm
        Product depth
        133  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        2.4  kg
        Packaging Height
        275  mm
        Packaging Width
        326  mm
        Weight
        2  kg
        Product width
        300  mm
        Product height
        240  mm

      • Audio Playback

        Cassette Deck Technology
        Mechanical
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Repeat Play
        • Shuffle Play
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        Number of decks
        1
        Loader Type
        Top
        Programmable Tracks
        20

      What's in the box?

      Packaging Photograph

      Other items in the box

      • AC power cord
      • User manual
      • Warranty certificate
      Badge-D2C

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