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Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ102C/79

3.3

| (3) Reviews

Enjoy Music wherever you go

You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable design lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.

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Enjoy Music wherever you go

  • Pink

Line-in connection

Compatible with CD-Recordable and CD-ReWritable

CD-Rewritable Compatible means that your audio set can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players. The laser pick-up and CD decoder circuitry of CD-RW compatible players are specially designed to read the special audio CD-RW phase-change recording layer, ensuring you can always play your home-recorded discs on your audio CD system.

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

3

Reviews

3
2

23/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great value for money

This prduct is great value for money, and is very reliable.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ102C CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ102C CD Soundmachine

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Sounds good and easy to use.

This product has good features, sounds good & is easy for my 6 year old to use. A digital display for tuning would be better though.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ102C CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ102C CD Soundmachine

22/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very Poor Build Quality

I have purchased two of these CD players for my children, both have gone wrong after about one year. Very poor reliability and build quality. Would not recommend.

This review was made for AZ102C CD Soundmachine

This review was made for AZ102C CD Soundmachine

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