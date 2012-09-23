2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
AZ102C/79
Enjoy Music wherever you go
You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable design lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.
Pink
CD-Rewritable Compatible means that your audio set can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players. The laser pick-up and CD decoder circuitry of CD-RW compatible players are specially designed to read the special audio CD-RW phase-change recording layer, ensuring you can always play your home-recorded discs on your audio CD system.
FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner
3.3
of 5
3
Reviews
Markus
23/09/2012
United Kingdom
Great value for money
This prduct is great value for money, and is very reliable.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102C CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102C CD Soundmachine
dragon
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Sounds good and easy to use.
This product has good features, sounds good & is easy for my 6 year old to use. A digital display for tuning would be better though.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102C CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102C CD Soundmachine
pti9
22/10/2011
United Kingdom
Very Poor Build Quality
I have purchased two of these CD players for my children, both have gone wrong after about one year. Very poor reliability and build quality. Would not recommend.
This review was made for AZ102C CD Soundmachine
This review was made for AZ102C CD Soundmachine