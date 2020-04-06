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Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ100W/79

1

| (1) Review

Enjoy music wherever you go

You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.

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Enjoy music wherever you go

  • Black

FM tuner for radio enjoyment

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Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

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Reviews

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1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
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06/04/2020

한국

한국

Verified buyer

CD Reader기가 자주 고장나요

모양 심플하고 사이즈도 적당해서 이쁘고 쓸만한데 CD Reader기가 자주 고장나요. 충격이나 무리한 사용을 한적 없는데 한번 수리후에 또 고장이 나네요

This review was made for AZ100W CD 음향 기기

Date of Use 2019-03-06

This review was made for AZ100W CD 음향 기기

Date of Use 2019-03-06

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